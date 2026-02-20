Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms a Disappointing New Return This Month

2026 is turning out to be a disappointing year for Demon Slayer fans, with no update on Infinity Castle Part 2 and no special releases to look forward to. Last year in July, the franchise released the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy. Not long after its global premiere in September 2025, the film grossed over 100 billion yen worldwide. Despite the film’s explosive popularity, it hasn’t confirmed its streaming date even after several months. Instead, Japan keeps holding special screenings almost every month, pushing back the streaming date even further. The upcoming screening will be held on February 14th, 2026, to commemorate Shinobu Kocho’s birthday at TOHO Cinemas Ikebukuro. Shinobu’s popularity rose significantly after the film, where she got the spotlight during her fight with Doma.

The special will include a greeting from the Mini Corps version of her, and the seats will have covers with Shinobu’s illustration. However, the screening is limited to one venue in Japan, which means only a handful of fans there will be able to experience it. Meanwhile, the film is also returning to theaters in the U.S. in March this year. This time, the film will also be screened via SCREENX, described as the world’s first multi-projection cinema with a 270-degree field of view. The anime’s brief return to theaters is surely exciting, but this again means that the streaming date will be pushed further.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Won’t Be Returning With Part 2 This Year

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

It’s the first year since the anime debut in 2019 that the series hasn’t released a new season, film, or even continued the ongoing story with new episodes. The Infinity Castle Arc will be adapted into a trilogy film, and the first part has only shown the first few initial fights. It’s the longest arc in the series, and a majority of the intense moments will be adapted in the upcoming parts. Part 2 will focus on other characters, including Kanao Tsuyuri and the rest of the Hashira, who are also trapped inside the Infinity Castle.

The Demon Slayer Corps is desperately looking for Muzan Kibutsuji to end the villain’s terror, but getting to him is almost impossible with the Upper Moons standing in their way. The fight against the Upper Moons takes place in the Infinity Castle Arc before the story moves on to the final arc, the Sunrise Countdown, where Muzan takes on the entire Corps all by himself.

Even months after the first film’s premiere, the anime hasn’t shared any updates on Part 2, which could only mean the new film won’t be released this year. Although we can expect a key visual or even a teaser this year, nothing has been set in stone yet. While the anime doesn’t have anything major planned for the year, several TV networks in Japan, including Fuji TV, will broadcast the entire series, except the latest film, starting in April 2026.

