Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is Returning to Theaters in The U.S.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the biggest anime film of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits when it landed in theaters last year. With the Ufotable production still having not revealed when we can expect it to stream for those who missed Tanjiro and the Hashira’s latest adventures, anime fans are getting another chance to witness the Demon Slayer Corps in action on the silver screen. Crunchyroll has released a special announcement that the latest Demon Slayer movie is returning to theaters in the U.S., and you can reserve your seat sooner than you might expect.

In a new press release from Crunchyroll, the streaming service announced that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was returning to theaters beginning next month on March 6th. Not only is the latest shonen film of the franchise landing in a few weeks in the U.S., but the anime movie is arriving in a brand new way. The Ufotable movie will also be screened via SCREENX, described as the “world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view.” With both the original Japanese versions and English Dubs returning to the silver screen, it will be interesting to see how much more Demon Slayer can add to its box office tally.

Demon Slayer’s Meteoric Rise

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

During the film’s initial run that began last year in Japan, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle became the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2025. This includes all movies overall, animated and otherwise, proving just how big anime has become as a medium in recent years. On top of this fact, the latest Hashira-focused film is officially the highest-grossing international film that ever arrived in the West, even defeating Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in the profits department. At present, there’s no word on how long this latest Western theatrical run will go on for, but at least anime fans will have the chance to see this on the big screen once again.

As for what the future holds for Demon Slayer, the movie has two more movies in the works that will officially bring the shonen franchise to a close on the screen. At present, the release dates and titles for these final two films of the trilogy remain a mystery, though fans are crossing their fingers for a speedy release. While there were rumors that the upcoming movies will land in 2027 and 2029, respectively, Crunchyroll was quick to shoot this down, having yet to reveal when Demon Slayer will officially come to an end.

The original manga from Weekly Shonen Jump, for those who don’t know, has been over for years, so if you don’t want to wait for the final two films, the finale is out there. To date, Demon Slayer creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t revealed any plans for a sequel series and/or spin-off, leaving many to wonder if we’ll ever see Tanjiro and company return in light of all their success.

