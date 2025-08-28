Demon Slayer Confirms Another Set of Surprise Gifts for Fans Watching the Film

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is already a blockbuster in Japan, and it won’t be long before U.S. fans get to experience the film in the theaters. September 12th, 2025, is a crucial day for the international Demon Slayer fans, and the best part is that the tickets are already on sale in North America and Canada, so don’t forget to grab yours before they are sold out. With the film marking the beginning of the series’ most intense arc, anticipation reached new heights, and the reviews made it clear that Ufotable has no intention of letting fans down.

Japanese fans have a lot of perks while watching the film in the theaters, and the studio isn’t done with treating them with more gifts. Apart from watching the film earlier than the rest of the world, the theaters in Japan also distribute art stands and other promotional material. Even several weeks after the film’s release, the film is coming up with a new set of surprises. This time, the official website of the anime shared that they will distribute a Special Interview Book along with another special gift.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms Two New Gifts For Fans

Image Courtesy of ufotable

As part of the fourth installment of the special Thank You gift, the Interview Book will feature interviews from three voice actors, and they can be any three among Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu Tomioka), Akira Ishida (Akaza), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Kaigaku), Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kocho), and Mamoru Miyano (Doma).

All these voice actors play the roles of the most crucial characters in the first installment. The distribution will start from August 12th, 2025, and it’s limited to 2.5 million people nationwide. The website also mentions that the distribution will cease on September 12th, the same day as the U.S. release. It applies to the standard, IMAX, and DolbyCinema versions but not the MX4D/4DX screenings since the studio has something else planned for it.

The MX4D/4DX screenings will distribute 4D Visual Original Stickers, which are limited to only 300,000 people nationwide. It will include key visuals from the latest film in the size of 55×77 mm. The distribution will start from August 30th and will only stop when they have run out of supplies.

What to Expect From the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film

The film is set in the Infinity Castle, where Nakime, the Biwa demon, has summoned all the Demon Slayers. The Demon Slayer Corps has always been a thorn in Muzan’s eye, and he has finally grown impatient after the deaths of several Upper Moons. He plans to take the entire organization in a single night by trapping them inside his hideout, where the Upper Moons and even the low-ranking demons are hiding. The film has already confirmed the matchups with Tanjiro and Giyu teaming up against Akaza, Shinobu facing off against Doma, and Zenitsu fighting a mysterious demon.

