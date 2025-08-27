Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Hypes the Most Underrated Character With a New Look

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy has already been a huge success in Japan, and it will hit the U.S. theaters on September 12th, 2025. Tickets have already been selling out and breaking several records, so make sure to grab yours as soon as possible. The anime will wrap up the story with this trilogy, and fans have nothing but praise for the first installment. The film continues from the point where the Demon Slayers were forced inside the Infinity Castle, in the demons’ lair, just waiting to be killed one by one. However, they don’t plan on backing down without a fight. The promotions have been ongoing for several months with many projects, including new character visuals from the film.

So far, we have already seen special visuals of the major characters in the series, but this time, Yushiro takes the spotlight with his Infinity Castle look. The official X handle of the anime shares a new visual of the character wearing his Demon Slayer uniform, highlighting his role in the film as an invaluable ally to the Corps. Yushiro’s role in the story is often underappreciated, even though he contributed significantly to the series. The film’s trailer or the key visuals don’t so much as show a glimpse of him, so this is the first time we see him donning his Demon Slayer attire.

Who Is Yushiro in Demon Slayer?

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Yushiro is the only demon in the world who wasn’t transformed because of Muzan Kibutsuji. The ability to turn humans into demons is unique to the demon progenitor, but Tamayo, a demon doctor, spent 200 years trying to find a way to create a demon without Muzan’s blood. When her patient, Yushiro, was bedridden with a terminal illness, she offered to grant him immortality by taking away his humanity, and he agreed. Over the years, Tamayo only transformed one human, and he stayed by her side through all this time. His Blood Demon Art allows him to create paper talismans that can mask or reveal the presence of beings or objects.

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Thanks to Yushiro, Tamayo has been able to hide from Muzan for all these years. However, things take a drastic turn after the Swordsmith Village Arc since Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the master of the Demon Slayer Corps, predicted an impending war. Kagaya requested Tamayo’s assistance and summoned her to the headquarters, where she worked with Shinobu Kocho to create a poison for the villain.

In the Hashira Training Arc finale, we see Tamayo risking her life to inject the poison into Muzan. As her biggest supporter, Yushiro also followed her and helped the Corps in every way possible to defeat Muzan. He wears the Demon Slayer uniform to blend in with everyone and works with the low-ranking members to support the Hashira and the others from the sidelines.

