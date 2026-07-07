Demon Slayer Studio’s Major Upcoming Film Reveals Release Date With a New Trailer

Established in 2000, the renowned animation studio Ufotable is known for the hit Weekly Shonen Jump anime Demon Slayer. The series gave the studio a popularity boost like nothing else and helped it climb through the ranks to become one of the most successful studios in the industry. Ever since its establishment, Ufotable has released several unique anime series and films under its banner, including the Fate/Zero franchise and The Garden of Sinners. Following the massive popularity of Demon Slayer, the studio plans to expand even further and release new projects, one of which is a fantasy anime film.

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Witch on the Holy Night is based on a visual novel developed and published by Type-Moon and is all set for its premiere on November 20th, 2026. It’s one of the most anticipated films of the year, which was first announced in February. As the Summer 2026 anime season rolls in, the anime confirmed a release date with a brand new trailer. The trailer introduces the main duo of the film once again, while highlighting the incredible animation and intense action scenes.

What Is Witch on the Holy Night About?

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The film will center around three major characters, including Aoko Aozaki, the main protagonist and a magician who has recently enrolled in a high school. She is connected to Alice, a witch living in a secluded mansion who attends a prestigious girls’ academy. Additionally, Yusuke is an ordinary boy who goes to the same school as Aoko and gets entangled in the world of magic with them.

The film is based on an original story written by Kinoko Nasu, the creator of the Garden of Sinners and the Fate series. The story takes place in the 1980s, the earliest period in the Type-Moon timeline. An old mansion tucked in a corner of Misaki Town is rumored to be the home of a witch, where Aoko learns sorcery from Alice Kuonji.

However, when mysterious intruders disrupt the bounded field in the seemingly peaceful town, the girls have no choice but to investigate the reason behind it. When they are attacked by a puppet and use magic to incinerate it, Yusuke witnesses the entire ordeal. While the girls’ powers should’ve been a secret, Yusuke’s appearance changes everything as he gets involved in the incident. The film serves as the sequel to Tsukihime and centers around the backstory of Shiki Tohno’s master, Aoko Aozaki.

Will There Be an International Theatrical Release?

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So far, the film is only expected to hit Japanese theatres in November this year. However, considering the hype around the film and the global popularity of the animation studio, we can expect a global release. However, while it can’t be determined if the film will be released in international theatres, we can expect a streaming release next year. It often takes a few months for anime films to be released worldwide, including in the U.S., which is why we can expect a global release date in 2027.

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