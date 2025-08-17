Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Hypes the Insect Hashira’s Best Fight With a New Promo

The first installment of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is less than one month away from hitting the U.S. theatres. Tickets have already been on sale for a couple of days now, and promotions won’t be stopping anytime soon. The studio is going all out to keep up the hype of the film, and it’s working impressively well. The series will wrap up the story in the trilogy film, with the first part focusing on only a few major fights. We have already seen the first glimpse of Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka fighting against Akaza, the Upper Moon Three responsible for Kyokuro Rengoku’s death.

The fourth key visual of the film hypes the series’s best girl, Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira, who is facing off against Doma, the Upper Moon Three. The match-up was already revealed in the first trailer, and now a special key visual and a promotional video have been released just to hype up the fight between these two characters. The visual’s tagline reads, “All in for this one strike.” While the manga fans perfectly understand the meaning behind those words, anime-only fans will get to experience Shinobu’s sheer dedication on September 12th, 2025.

Shinobu Kocho Has More Than One Reason to Fight Doma in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

As the Upper Rank Two, Doma’s powers are beyond something a Hashira can handle, let alone Shinobu, who doesn’t have enough arm strength to even slice off an ordinary demon’s head. However, the Insect Hashira has a unique fighting style thanks to her extensive knowledge of poisons for demons. Adding in her exceptional speed also gives her some advantage, but the fight will be more challenging than anything she has ever faced before. The key visual highlights her tension as she’s sweating and trying to strike the demon. On the other hand, Doma simply looks like he’s having fun, ready to take on whatever she throws at him.

This will also be the first time the anime will reveal Doma’s powers, which made him climb to the rank of Upper Two. Aside from her sense of duty that comes from being a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, there’s another reason driving her desire to kill the demon. The trailer revealed that Shinobu’s sister, Kanae Kocho, the former Flower Hashira, was killed by Doma. Kanae was bright and cheerful, unlike Shinobu, who used to have a much different personality than now.

Kanae is also the one who adopted Kanao Tsuyuri as her sister, who was in Shinobu’s care after her death. Shinobu held deep resentment for demons, not just for Doma, who only cause tragedy and destruction in their wake. She also sealed away her emotions and put on a fake smile in hopes of one day getting her revenge. Tanjiro was the only one able to sense those emotions from her despite her perfect facade. Now that the anime is in its final arc, the time has finally arrived.

