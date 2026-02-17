Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Shares New Look at Big Upgrade With Return to Theaters

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has returned to theaters with a big upgrade to its visuals, and fans have gotten a new look at what this entails with a special new preview. Demon Slayer has been taking over theaters in Japan ever since the first film in the Infinity Castle film hit last Summer, and the film has been doing so well that it’s showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, its run in theaters is kicking off a whole new leg of its journey with a new version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has returned with new versions now screening in Japan, and the IMAX version in particular has given it an entirely new aspect ratio not seen before. This leads to much more of the film being shown on screen as it takes up just far more space, and now we have a comparison as to what that actually looks like with a special clip shared through the anime’s official account. You can find the comparison between versions below.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to Theaters With Big Upgrade in Japan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been exclusive to theaters in Japan since it released last Summer, and these new upgraded versions are extending that run even further. But rather than being just a quick cash grab in order to squeeze the last bit of juice out of the movie, the comparison between the two editions shows a clear difference. Fans are getting much more of the movie with this different aspect ratio, and that’s likely going to be a much more fulfilling experience as a result. But it does mean its home release isn’t anywhere close either.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has yet to reveal when it’s going to get a digital or Blu-ray release in Japan, and that means it’s going to be even longer before it gets its international streaming release. We’re starting to see Crunchyroll’s other massive hits from 2025 getting their streaming launch before this film, and that likely has been rubbing fans the wrong way. With no way to watch the film outside of Japan at the moment, hopefully this upgraded version gets an international launch or is available in some way.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Ufotable

With the home release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle nowhere in sight, it also sadly means that there is no sight of the other two films in the trilogy either. Taking on Koyoharu Gotoge’s massive Infinity Castle arc, the trilogy has yet to confirm its release window for the final two films as of this time. Rumors and reports have lined up a potential 2027 release for the second film, but as of now that still seems very far away as we haven’t gotten any updates in that regard.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was one of the most successful films in Japan’s box office history, and is currently the highest grossing international film in the United States. If just this first film has been such major hit, there’s no telling just how big the other two films are going to be when they hit and show off even more of the final battles.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!