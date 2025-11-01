Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms Disappointing Streaming Update for 2025

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has shared a new trailer celebrating the new film, and unfortunately has also confirmed a disappointing streaming update through the rest of year. Demon Slayer’s new film has been a monumental success for the franchise as it has become one of the most successful anime films in Japan’s history, and even the most successful international film released in the United States’ box office history as well. But it has been such a success that it’s clear that the film is going to be sticking around in theaters for as long as it possibly can.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been doing incredibly well in theaters since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, but fans had been wondering about when the film would get a digital, streaming, or home media release. According to the newest trailer for the film showing off more of the fight between Tanjiro and Akaza, the Demon Slayer film has also unfortunately confirmed that it’s going to stay exclusive to theaters through 2025. Which also confirms that it won’t be digitally available until 2026 at the earliest.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Is Exclusive to Theaters in 2025

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been such a success at the box office that it’s going to stay in theaters for a very long time. This has been something Mitchel Berger, Executive Vice President, Global Commerce (who oversees Crunchyroll’s theatrical releases), noted to fans earlier this Fall as well, “Go see [Demon Slayer Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025,” the executive stated. “If you want to see it, go see it in the theater because that’s the only place it’s going to be available.”

This newly released trailer now further confirms the plan as it explicitly states that the film is “exclusively” in theaters for 2025, and fans will have to wait at least until next year to see it (or maybe even see it again). There are a few problems with this method, however, as not only is the film no longer available in the same amount of theaters it was before (replaced in many areas by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll’s next anime film release). So fans likely won’t even have a chance to see it until it gets a new release next year.

What Does This Mean for Demon Slayer’s Future?

But the biggest blow from this update, however, is what it means for the rest of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba trilogy. The release window has yet to be announced for the second film, and it’s likely not going to be revealed any time soon. With the first film running in theaters through the rest of the year, it’s likely we won’t get any further updates on the next film until 2026 as well. This also likely means it’s not going to release until much, much later.

Given that the promotional train for the next film is likely going to be lasting just as long as the first film, there’s likely going to be a year’s worth of teasers, images and trailer before it makes its way to theaters. Factoring in the time needed to promote the home release of the first film, and potentially give it its proper time in the spotlight, and we’re looking at the next film hitting in 2027.

