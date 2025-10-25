Crunchyroll’s Biggest New Movie Tears Through U.S. Box Office Debut, Following Demon Slayer’s Example

Crunchyroll’s newest movie is already taking over the United States box office, and it’s following Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle‘s very strong example. It’s been a landmark year for anime on TV screens already, but it’s been an even bigger year for anime in theaters thanks to the runaway success of Demon Slayer’s newest feature film effort. But there’s a hope from fans (and the anime industry itself) that this is the kind of rising tide that will raise all ships. We’re going to get our first real test this Fall as a new film makes its way to theaters.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was already starting to make a name for itself as it has been crossing over box office milestones in Japan, and the film has kicked off its run in North America this past weekend with its debut in the United States and Canada. Though its opening weekend numbers are still coming in, the new film from Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment is starting things off on the right foot with an impressive box office opening night debut so far.

Chainsaw Man’s New Movie Makes U.S. Box Office Debut

MAPPA

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, according to a new report from Deadline, has revealed that its opening night performance is estimated at $8 million USD with an estimated $14 million through to the rest of the weekend. We’ll see how this number shakes out when the weekend ends, but it’s a great place for the film to be in considering that it’s not as big of a franchise as its compatriot (that is still very much in theaters), Demon Slayer. Not judging by the same scale, this is still an impressive debut.

Chainsaw Man is a popular anime among fans, but it’s an entirely different kind of demographic than seen with Demon Slayer. The audiences are completely different despite the fact that both series were previously seen within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine at the same time.It’s just not going to have that same kind of worldwide appeal and draw. But Chainsaw Man is still doing comparatively well even though it’s coming out to a whole new kind of audience.

Why You Should Watch Chainsaw Man’s New Movie

Sony Pictures

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, much like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle before it, picks up right after the events of the Chainsaw Man TV anime’s first season. It’s the next major arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga story, and that means it’s going to be a necessary watch for those fans who want to see what’s next for Denji in the anime. With this being the current future of the anime franchise (with no new season on the horizon), it’s more important to watch the new film than ever.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is a much smaller film in terms of scale compared to Demon Slayer, but it’s going to offer much of what anime fans have come to love from feature film efforts like this. It has a scale to its animation not seen in the original TV anime, is offering one of the best arcs from the Chainsaw Man manga, and according to ComicBook’s own review, it’s the best anime movie of the year so far.

