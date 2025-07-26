Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy Was Already Decided Long Before You Knew About It

While the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film, the first part of the trilogy, has been released in Japan, the entire world awaits its release in their respective countries. Fans in the U.S. should mark their calendars as the film will the theaters on September 12th, 2025. The film trilogy was announced in June 2024, after the conclusion of the Hashira Training Arc anime season. Although this decision by Ufotable was met with mixed reactions initially, it made sense after the record-breaking success of the Infinity Train film. However, what’s truly surprising is that Infinity Train’s success didn’t play any role in the studio taking this bold approach to a series’ final arc.

According to Magmix, the Japanese theaters distributed special pamphlets to the visitors, which included visuals, interviews with the cast, and more. It also confirmed that the decision to make a trilogy was made after the manga concluded in May 2020 and during the release of the Infinity Train film in October of the same year. The trilogy has been in production for five years now, with the first part being released this month in Japan. Meanwhile, any information about the second part may be released after the global release. Infinity Castle is already making history in the Japanese box office, setting up even higher expectations than before.

Ufotable Estimated The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy Could Take Up to 10 Years

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Furthermore, the pamphlet also confirmed that even for a renowned studio like Ufotable, adapting the Infinity Castle Arc was incredibly challenging. The castle is an endless labyrinth that always moves around, making it difficult to reimagine in an animated version. The entire arc is set inside the castle as the characters find their way across it, which makes it even more difficult for the studio. To adapt those scenes. Ufotable estimated that only the rendering (drawing in 3DCG) would take at least three years and six months per film.

This means that the entire trilogy could take more than ten years to finish production. However, the studio realized that it’s not a realistic approach, so they used expensive, high-speed computing machines to cut production time. Additionally, they significantly reduced the time required for rendering by repeatedly coming up with solutions to other issues.

What to Expect from the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The story will pick up from the finale of the Hashira Training Arc as Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s death triggers the final showdown against Muzan Kibutsuji. The Demon Slayers rush to kill the demon progenitor, and even Tamayo managed to weaken him significantly. However, before they could defeat Muzan, Nakime summoned them all inside the Infinity Castle, where the Upper Moons await them. Since Muzan already dealt with the Lower Six, who could be easily defeated by a Hashira, only the strongest demons remain.

The trailer highlighted an epic showdown between Akaza and Tanjiro. This will be the first time they come face-to-face after the Infinity Train Arc. Additionally, the trailer also focused on Shinobu’s fight against Doma, the Upper Rank Two. We also get glimpses of several characters, with Zenitsu being the most surprising one, as he stares menacingly at a powerful demon, which is incredibly uncharacteristic of him.

