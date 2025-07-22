This Anime Just Became the Most Successful Japanese Movie in History

As anime grows in popularity across the globe, so too does its box office influence. Studio Ghibli once boasted the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time, with 2001’s Spirited Away, which was then overshadowed by Makoto Shinkai in 2017 with Your Name. Up until recently, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time, accruing $500 million at the worldwide box office in 2020. That record remains intact (for now), but a new anime release is quickly shattering box office records, with the ultimate goal in sight.

As well as being the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train also held the record for the best attendance and highest gross for a Japanese movie’s opening day. However, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle has come in and smashed that record, with many expecting the film to far exceed Mugen Train‘s box office performance.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Continues to Break Box Office Records

Ufotable

Infinity Castle was released in Japanese theaters on July 18th, and the film has been a resounding box office hit so far. At the time of publication, the film has grossed 5.524 billion yen (roughly $34 million) from its opening weekend, with a staggering 3.8 million viewers. What makes that even more impressive is that the film has only been released in 452 theaters in Japan. Fans across the globe still have to wait a few more months before Infinity Castle comes to a theater near them. US fans will have to avoid spoilers until September 12th. On its journey to box office domination, Infinity Castle has also obliterated three records set by its predecessor, Mugen Train.

Infinity Castle now holds the record for the highest-grossing opening, first day, and single-day results for a Japanese movie. On its opening day, 1.15 million people attended screenings across Japan, grossing 1.65 billion Yen ($11.1 million). Its best performing day was July 20th, where 1.4 million fans attended screenings, earning just over 2 billion Yen ($13.6 million).

Will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Become the Highest-Grossing Japanese Movie of All Time?

Studio Ufotable

If you’ve been following anime box office results in any shape or form over the past few years, you were likely expecting Infinity Castle to dominate in theaters. The above records should come as no surprise to those who saw or gawked at Mugen Train‘s box office figures.

Infinity Castle has even more chances of conquering the box office than its predecessor. The success of Mugen Train helped to significantly grow the Demon Slayer fandom, resulting in higher interest in Infinity Castle. Additionally, and most importantly, Infinity Castle is the first in a new trilogy of movies that will mark the end of Demon Slayer as we know it.

Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer‘s anime is entering its final arc. Infinity Castle is the beginning of the end for the franchise, with two more movies currently in development that will wrap up the fan-favorite series.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle opens in US theaters on September 12th.

