Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Announces Special Show With International Release

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film is all set for its international release on September 12th, 2025. However, there’s also a special All Night Nippon GOLD radio show planned for the same day at 10:00 PM JST. The voice actors of Tanjiro Kamado (Hanae Natsuki) and Zenitsu Agatsuma (Shimono Hiro) will serve as the program’s hosts. Additionally, the voice behind Giyu Tomioka (Sakurai Takahiro) and Shinobu Kocho (Saori Hayami) will appear as guests. The hosts will talk about the first part of the trilogy film, and listeners will also be asked to submit emails. There are several segments planned for the show, although it will take place in Japan.

Demon Slayer’s latest film made its domestic premiere on July 18th, 2025, and broke several box office records in the country. Since the film is still showing in the theaters, promotions are in full swing with the beloved cast taking the center stage. Most of them have been pretty active since before the release, appearing in events and giving exclusive interviews to talk about their experience working on the series. Demon Slayer’s final arc will be adapted into a film trilogy, and only the first part has been released so far. We may learn something about the second part after the latest film’s international release. Although the release dates may vary in certain countries, fans in the U.S. will get to experience the stunning film on September 12th, 2025.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Features the Final Fights Against the Villains

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Initially, the Demon Slayers were planning to ambush Muzan Kibutsuji and get rid of him without giving him a chance to counterattack. Killing Muzan would also mean that all the demons (with the exception of Yushiro) would die at once. However, their plan goes awry when Nakime, the demon who created the Infinity Castle, pulls the Corps members into the endless labyrinth. The Infinity Castle is almost impossible to navigate, and it’s where the Upper Moons are waiting to strike down their enemies. The Demon Slayers are at a clear disadvantage in the enemies’ stronghold, but they don’t plan on giving up on taking the demons down.

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

While the Demon Slayers previously defeated the Upper Moons Four to Six, the top three are on a whole other level. We already got a glimpse of Akaza, the Upper Rank Three’s power, and he’s going to be more overwhelming in the Infinity Castle Arc. Akaza will face off against Tanjiro, who has a grudge to settle with him after Kyojuro Rengoku’s death. Giyu will also join the fight and lend Tanjiro a helping hand.

According to the trailer, we will also witness the horrifying powers of Doma, the Upper Rank Two, during his fight against Shinobu, the Insect Hashira. Not only that, but we will also find out the reason behind Zenitsu’s menacing look and the mysterious opponent he is facing. The rest of the Hashira will get their spotlight in the film as an all-out war against humans and demons continues for an entire night.

H/T: Mantan Web