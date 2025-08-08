Demon Slayer’s Latest Movie Shows Massive Sales Boost in More Than the Box Office

The success of Demon Slayer‘s latest movie has been nothing short of groundbreaking, and the movie is looking to shatter records much like the Mugen Train film did a few years ago. While it is a given that the movie is doing incredibly well at the box office, racking up millions of dollars and receiving a lot of buzz, it also has a knock-on effect on the sales of the manga that ended years ago, with the sales skyrocketing and appearing in charts yet again after the film premiered.

The figure for the most sold manga of July 2025 has been revealed, and while there is no surprise that One Piece‘s latest volume came in at the first spot, with 1.1 million copies sold, it is very surprising that Kimetsu No Yaiba – Demon Slayer has appeared in the charts 5 years after the manga ended, selling over 280K copies and coming at number 6, beating out series like Blue Lock and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Furthermore, from July 28th to August 3rd, it was the second most-sold manga, selling 112K and coming in under My Dress-Up Darling. There is only one logical explanation as to why the manga came back to the charts dominating, and this shows just how well the movie was received.

Demon Slayer Returns to Dominate Rankings Once Again

Oricon's July 2025 Top 20 by Series. pic.twitter.com/xs2jQptqvL — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 8, 2025

Picking up where the previous season left off, the first part of the trilogy sees Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps trapped in the Infinity Castle, which is Muzan’s stronghold. With everyone separated, the film primarily focuses on the battle between Akaza against the duo of Tanjiro and Giyu, with other exciting fights such as Shinobu and Doma, and Zenitsu and Kaigaku. With some of the most stunning animation the franchise has seen, Part 1: Akaza Returns was an incredible way to kick off the trilogy that promises to shift the landscape of the anime world with each release.

This is not the first time the manga has received such an incredible boost from the anime. The first season as well as the following Mugen Train film allowed the movie to have the record of the most-sold manga in a single year, racking up 80 million copies, which is an insane achievement and most likely will not happen again. The manga was recently confirmed to have 220 million copies in circulation around the world and is the 7th best-selling manga in the world after Naruto’s 250 million. The anime definitely plays a large part in the popularity, but the wide appeal of the exorcist and action genre, as well as the likeable characters and simpler plot, makes it a very easy sell and something that can be enjoyed by many.

Demon Slayer was not the only manga on the list to receive a boost from an anime adaptation. Medalist‘s sales increased by 4 times after season 1, Dandadan‘s sales are still going strong, The Summer Hikaru Died, Tougen Anki, and The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity saw major sales after their newfound popularity on Netflix. The power of a good anime adaptation cannot be overstated, and every season proves this when a manga takes off.