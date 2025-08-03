Demon Slayer Star Teases Tanjiro’s Big Infinity Castle Rematch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently taking over theaters in Japan with its new movie, and the star behind Tanjiro Kamado himself teased fans about his big rematch coming in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. The new Demon Slayer film is kicking off a brand new trilogy of films adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and it has been taking over theaters in Japan ever since it made its debut last month. It’s been hitting all sorts of big records, and it’s no mystery why thanks to how much it has been teasing.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its international debut later this Fall, and the staff and cast appeared during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend to tease fans about what to expect from the new movie. As for Tanjiro voice star Natsuki Hanae, the star played coy about how many details he could reveal for the new film but focused on Tanjiro’s upcoming rematch with the Upper Three Akaza for the first clash they’ll have since coming face to face in the Mugen Train movie.

Demon Slayer Star Teases Tanjiro’s Rematch

“So, I know I can’t tell you what’s going to happen in the movie, but perhaps this visual gave us a few hints,” Hanae stated in reference to the poster for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle released during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel (which you can see above). “You know, maybe Tanjiro is going to go up against Akaza. I know in Mugen Train, Tanjiro couldn’t do anything, so it’s going to be a spectacle to see how much Tanjiro has grown since the last film.” But as Hanae states, Tanjiro has grown a lot since then.

While it hasn’t seemed like much time has passed since the events of the Mugen Train arc, Tanjiro has been facing all sorts of tough opponents since then. He might not have fought against Akaza directly as he was powerless in the face of such a foe, seeing Rengoku in action back then is likely going to fuel Tanjiro in the way he needs to perhaps cross that bridge of power. Not only that, but it seems like Giyu Tomioka will be giving him a helping hand in the process as well.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Actually Come Out?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and tickets for the film will go on sale beginning August 15th. The film will also be available in premium and IMAX formats, and will be available with both Japanese and English language audio. With this only being the first film in a planned trilogy, details for its future releases have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. But the film has been doing impressively since its release in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been breaking records previously broken by Mugen Train before, and it’s only the first in a trilogy. It’s exciting to think about how well this trilogy is going to do at the box office when adding all of its runs together, so there is a hope that the anime franchise can keep up the momentum with each new movie that comes our way before it all comes to an end.