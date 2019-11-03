Demon Slayer’s Best Boy Comes to Life With These 5 Great Inosuke Cosplays

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has quickly become one of the most popular anime and manga series of the year, and this has been reflected with its sales numbers as they quickly approach One Piece’s incredible record. This is due to the series’ wide variety of characters with distinct looks and personalities, and no character better encompasses this than Inosuke Hashibira. The wild boar boy is definitely the standout character of the series, and has been claimed by many fans to be the de-facto “best boy” in the series for his almost tsundere like actions.

But while this best boy’s personality is such a fan favorite, it’s nowhere near as popular as his deceptively simplistic look. With a boar’s mask donned over his face and nothing else to protect him from the harsh wilderness but his grit and sword skills, Inosuke charges forward nevertheless.

This spirit has been awesomely captured by all kinds of skilled artists who have been bringing Inosuke to life through cosplay. Read to see five great examples of this particular line of Demon Slayer cosplay below!

This One Takes Inosuke Back to the Woods

@charr.cole (who you can find on Instagram here) impresses with not only a finely crafted boar mask, but with a background that’s a perfect fit for the wild Inosuke!

Inosuke, You Jerk!

.@lelegacycrafting (who you can find on Instagram here) not only has a fun take on Inosuke (and an impressive boar mask), but shines a light on one of the most hilarious Inosuke moments of the entire series. It’s here where he tries to “modify” his brand new katanas to ridiculous effect.

Insosuke is Ready to Fight!

Anyone who attempts an Inosuke cosplay must be ready to fight at all times, and clearly @devilshandcosplay (who you can find here) is ready to do so! Sporting one cool boar mask of their own, and with swords raised, you wouldn’t want to lock eyes with this fearsome cosplay!

This Inosuke is INTENSE!

Although Inosuke is the cuddly boy everyone wants to love, he can be pretty intense sometimes. It’s brought through perfectly thanks to @taryn_cosplay (who you can find here) and the amount of effort it took to make sure Inosuke’s frame really comes through!

It’s All in the Face

Inosuke was a huge hit from his very first appearance, but became an even bigger hit once fans got to see the face underneath. And as @_putrid (who you can find here) proves, it really is all about the face. The way Inosuke looks sometimes has helped him work his way into fans’ hearts far more than his wacky antics have!