Buff Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Out Inosuke’s Wild Side

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended the last decade as one of the most popular anime of the 2010s, and despite its late entry is now held high among some of the best action series of that decade. Although the anime exploded in recognition following a huge battle in Episode 19 of its first season, many of its characters and quirks were loved by fans with an equal amount of intensity throughout. One of the major standouts early on especially was Inosuke Hashibira, the mysterious wild boar head wearing swordsman.

Inosuke distanced himself from the other characters by being one of the more wacky personalities early on as this wild boy hilariously raged his way through his early battles. Soon fans would see a much softer side of the character, and taking his boar’s head off revealed an Inosuke who was somehow even more hilarious now than before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now artist @taryn_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) channels Inosuke’s more savage side with the kind of muscular build that Inosuke hilariously has in the original series. With someone who has crafted his entire being while living in the mountains, it’s a look that seems like it jumped straight out of the anime! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARYN (@taryn_cosplay) on Jan 20, 2020 at 11:39pm PST

Inosuke ended the first season of the series as a firm member of the main quartet alongside Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu. Proving himself to be a crucial addition to Tanjiro’s crew not long after his initial debut, the three of them not only have a great chemistry but have the strength to back one another up when it really counts. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how far Inosuke will go, and what kinds of new looks that he’ll inspire new cosplay takes of!

What do you think of Demon Slayer‘s first season? Eagerly waiting to see more? Is Inosuke the Best Boy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.