It’s Clear We Don’t Give This Underrated Demon Slayer Character the Recognition He Deserves

Although the story and the mythological references play a crucial part in Demon Slayer’s success, at its core, the series is primarily a battle Shonen. The story centers around Tanjiro Kamado, who loses his entire family at the hands of a demon, and his sister Nezuko Kamado, the only surviving member, is turned into a demon. He sets out on an impossible quest to find a cure for her and help her turn back into a human. Throughout his journey, he meets various opponents and allies, so the series focuses a lot on characters that are conventionally strong and have flashy powers to show off. However, this also means that those who don’t fit the basic criteria of being a fighter get overlooked since they don’t have any thrilling action scenes.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the head of the Demon Slayer Corps, falls into this category. As a severely ill and soft-spoken person, it was already hard enough for him to take care of the Corps and all the members. Even so, his presence and voice were comforting to others, and everyone just came to admire and respect the man, not out of obligation or a sense of duty, but simply because of the effect Kagaya had on them. However, beneath his kind facade, Kagaya was hiding several generations’ worth of anger and hatred towards Muzan Kibutsuji, which changed the course of the story.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s Powers Ensured the Survival of the Demon Slayer Corps

Those working in the Demon Slayer Corps, especially the ones fighting on the frontlines, regardless of their ranks, are fairly compensated for their services. In order to run such a large organization, the Ubuyashiki family needs to have a vast fortune at their disposal since they aren’t backed by the government. The members of the Ubuyashiki household for generations have possessed a heightened level of foresight that not only allowed them to avoid disastrous situations but also amass a fortune.

Kagaya knew everything that was happening around him, even the fact that Tanjiro is familiar with Tamayo, a demon doctor, who lived in hiding. After the deaths of Daki and Gyutaro, he knew instinctively that the terror of demons would end in this generation. He also foresaw that Muzan’s only weakness is the sun and that the demon can’t be killed even if he’s decapitated. Furthermore, Kagaya knew about things that no one could’ve figured out, including the fact that all demons would die along with Muzan. His foresight, paired with his ability to strategize even in the most dire situations, made him an excellent leader, worthy of earning the respect of the entire Corps. However, there’s one more thing about him that makes him truly dangerous.

Kagaya’s Sacrifice Triggered the Final Fight Against Muzan

Kagaya was already at death’s door by the end of the Hashira Training Arc. When Muzan came to kill him, he wasn’t expecting to be greeted by a frail and sick man. The Ubuyashiki manor was protected by demons for several centuries. However, Kagaya knew he had to take drastic steps to ensure the Corps’ victory, and so he strategically revealed his location. He did so in a subtle way that it would seem like Muzan used Nakime to track him down. When the two came face to face, Muzan surprisingly felt no hatred for Kagaya, only repulsion.

Just when the demon was dealing with these conflicted feelings, Kagaya blew up the mansion, which killed his wife and daughters with him. Muzan also took considerable damage during the explosion, but he could’ve healed immediately. Kagaya’s sacrifice strengthened the Demon Slayer’s resolve as well as baffled Muzan to his very core. Muzan could’ve never anticipated that he would come face to face with such a person. The explosion not only physically attacked him, but also hurt his pride.

It also gave Tamayo a small window to corner Muzan and inject a drug that would significantly weaken him. Kagaya used Muzan’s arrogance and the love of the Demon Slayers to his advantage and triggered the final showdown against the demons. He couldn’t have lived to see the sun rising in a world without demons, but he was content with the role he had to play to create a better future.