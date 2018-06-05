‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Anime Releases First Teaser Trailer

Although it’s a series not too well known in the United States, there’s a huge cult following for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the West along with a huge groundswell of fan support for the series in Japan.

That love of the manga has finally resulted in a brand new anime series, which has just released a very brief teaser trailer.

The teaser trailer doesn’t show much beyond one of the series’ main characters Tanjiro swinging his sword down, but the studio behind the upcoming series should excite some fans.

Produced by Aniplex and animated by ufotable, the studio behind Fate/Zero, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, and God Eater, the animation for the series is most likely going to be slick and impressive. The anime series has a huge opportunity to gain even more fans when the series eventually releases, and it could be the first step to getting the series even more fan love and support in the United States.

For those unfamilar with the series originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016 Although support for the series is heating up in Japan, VIZ Media did not fully license the series in the West until recently.

VIZ Media has since licensed the series for an English language release, and the first volume will be available for purchase in July. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is described as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality…

Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”