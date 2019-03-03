‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Anime Confirms Premiere Date

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the major Weekly Shonen Jump properties getting their anime break this year, and fans have been especially looking forward to this adaptation due to the studio behind it, ufotable.

But now after teasing an April release, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime has confirmed it will premiere on April 6 in Japan.

ufotable revealed on their official Twitter account that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 6 in Japan, along with airing on 19 other channels at the same time. The series will actually have a big theater debut before the series airs also. The first five episodes of the anime on March 29. The series will be screening in 11 select theaters in Japan under the title Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Bonds of Siblings.

Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia the Animation), will be directing the adaptation for ufotable (with the studio also being credited for the series’ scripts). Akira Matsushima will be serving as character designer along with Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online) and Go Shina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) will compose the music for the series, and Hikaru Kondo will produce.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release not too long ago. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

