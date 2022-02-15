Demon Slayer Novels Announce U.S. Release

If you haven’t heard of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, you must be very new to the anime industry. The series has become the biggest to drop from Japan in the last decade, and Tanjiro has led the anime to new heights. From film to television, Demon Slayer is breaking records, and fans are never going to turn down new releases. And if you happen to live stateside, you’ll be able to get your hands on some special light novels starting this fall.

The publisher confirmed the big news recently to the delight of netizens. Viz Media announced its plans to release three Demon Slayer light novels in English. The first book will go live in Fall 2022, and the entire collection includes The Flower of Happiness, One-Winged Butterfly, and Signs From the Wind.

If you are not familiar with these novels, they are mostly anthologies containing a handful of stories. The Flower of Happiness contains five chapters which include a wedding, a child sacrifice, and even a fortune-teller. One-Winged Butterfly has six different stories to read through, and Signs From the Wind has another five.

As you can imagine, fans of Demon Slayer are happy to have this announcement on hand. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge brought their manga to an end some time ago, so Demon Slayer no longer puts out weekly updates for fans. With the anime team working hard behind the scenes, this means there is no new content going live for fans, but this acquisition will help satiate readers stateside in the meantime. And hopefully, season three will go live within the next year or so.

