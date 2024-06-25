Demon Slayer's Live Action Adaptation Joins Crunchyroll's Catalog

When it comes to live-action stage plays focusing on beloved anime series, there are many that unfortunately never make the leap from Japan to North America. Recently, this fact has been changing slowly but surely and Crunchyroll has released a major production on its streaming service. Demon Slayer's first major stage play is now available to stream and it is quite the production thanks to the overall length of the story that introduces the first live-action take on Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps.

If you want to learn more about the Demon Slayer Stage Play, it first premiered in Japan in 2020 and covered the earlier parts of the series that spawned from creator Koyoharu Gotouge. Following the events of the first season, the live-action performance followed Tanjiro and Nezuko's earlier days as they joined the Demon Slayer Corps and grappled with the world that took the rest of their family from them. As mentioned earlier, there have been several anime adaptations on the stage that have made their way to countries outside of Japan, including Death Note, Attack on Titan, and Spirited Away to name a few. While no performances have been confirmed to tour in the United States, Demon Slayer is popular enough for this to be a possibility down the road.

Demon Slayer's Stage Play: Watch Now

You can catch the live-action performance on Crunchyroll right now by clicking here. The performance itself runs for close to two and a half hours, so make time to check out this new take on Tanjiro's sword-slinging story. Fingers crossed that Crunchyroll continues to bring more stage plays to its platform in the future.

One day in Japan during the Taisho era, Tanjiro, a kind young man who sells coal, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. Worse yet, the only survivor, his younger sister Nezuko, is turned into a demon. Despite his hopeless situation, Tanjiro makes up his mind to become a Demon Slayer in order to turn his sister back into a human and slay the demon who killed his family. This sibling duo's tragic tale, interwoven with humans and demons, begins now!

