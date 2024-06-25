Demon Slayer Season 4 Brings Himejime's Tragic Past to Life

Demon Slayer's fourth season has taken the opportunity to focus on the strongest members of the the Demon Slayer Corps, the Hashira. As Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu work their way through the various challenges presented by the Hashira, the anime adaptation takes the chance to explore the past lives of the strongest swordsmen. With the penultimate episode of season four, anime viewers had the opportunity to witness the tale of the Rock Hashira and what made him the strongest member of the Corps.

Gyomei Himejime wasn't always the swordsman who towered over everyone else that was a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Before taking up a sword to fight against Muzan and his legion, the tearful warrior ran an orphanage wherein he tried to make the future brighter for the children under his charge. Unfortunately, despite creating a great home for the orphans, the outside world ushered in a demonic presence as one of the kids found himself leading a demon to their home. Upon arriving at the orphanage, said demon killed most of the orphans, leaving only Gyomei and the youngest orphan Sayo.

The Rock Hashira's Tragic Backstory Revealed

Despite not being a fighter, Gyomei did not realize how powerful he was as he was able to rip off the demon's arms with hardly any effort. Beating the demon to death, the Rock Hashira was able to save Sayo but unfortunately, the orphan became confused at what transpired. Believing that Gyomei was responsible for murdering the orphans, Sayo's testimony sent Himejime to prison, wherein he was eventually saved by the head of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kagaya, and went on to become the strongest of the Hashira.

Himejima's rage...I really like this scene how he was able to cut up a demon with just his hands.

He's strong from the beginning DAMN#鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/bM2nKEIsdz — RINO🪷⋆ (@Bunnynezu) June 23, 2024

At present, Demon Slayer has yet to confirm that a fifth season is in the works, though it's a safe bet that the anime will continue as the finale of Tanjiro's story approaches. Whether the final fights will take place on the small screen or on the silver screen is another question entirely as fans will need to wait and see how the grand finale hits the anime world.

If you want more information on the upcoming season finale that brings the Hashira Training Arc to a close, Demon Slayer has released an official synopsis. Here's how Ufotable describes the season four finale, "On a quiet, moonlit night, Kagaya finally meets Muzan Kibutsuji, who appears at the Ubuyashiki residence."