Demon Slayer Announces Live-Action Play

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba recently wrapped its first season to great critical acclaim. It’s become one of the hugest anime hits of the year, and fans are already clamoring for more of the series. While it’s not quite a second season, the final episode of the first season also came with the announcement that the series will be branching off with a full length feature film adapting the Demon Train arc of the original series. But that’s not all that’s coming our way as the franchise will be branching off with a new live-action project as well.

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump came with the announcement (via Anime News Network) that Demon Slayer would be getting a live-action stage play in Japan. Beginning this January in Tokyo and Hyogo prefecture in Japan, there are unfortunately not too many details to chew on from the new play just yet.

Outside of the confirmation that Kenichi Suemitsu would be writing the script and is slated to direct the new play, Shunsuke Wada was announced to compose the music for the new project. Although there are no details just yet, there’s an excitement in wondering just how the style of the series will be translated into live-action. Not only do the character designs have a certain artistic style, but the abilities of each character do as well.

But as we get closer to January, expect to see promotional images and casting announcements for whatever story the new stage play wants to tell. If you wanted to check the anime out for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”