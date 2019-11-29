Demon Slayer’s Manga Sales Might Have Beat One Piece

Demon Slayer and One Piece have been neck and neck when it comes to overall manga sales. With conflicting reports giving us different ideas of whether or not Tanjiro or Monkey D. Luffy has come out on top, it seems that a most recent chart has revealed that the former may in fact be the winner. Tanjiro, Nezuku, and the rest of their demon slaying posse has hit the ground floor running and seemingly managed to do the impossible: defeat the white hot property of the Straw Hat Pirates!

Anime News Network is reporting that Demon Slayer has seemingly overtaken One Piece in terms of overall sales numbers for manga this year, with Tanjiro and company selling over 12 million volumes of the popular manga to finally overtake Luffy after an 11 year streak as the number one!

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s amazing to think that for over a decade Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have held the top spot for most popular, highest selling manga around. Even more surprising is that Demon Slayer, which was created in 2016, has managed to overtake One Piece after such a short tenure, seeing as how the world of the Grand Line has a decades long head start. With One Piece nearing closer to its finale, Demon Slayer is seemingly the heir apparent to the long running series.

Demon Slayer has recently finished its first anime season, with an upcoming feature length film looking to continue the journey of Tanjiro and friends as they ride the Infinity Train. Considering One Piece is running through one of its most popular story arcs with Wano, its even more surprising that the more freshman anime franchise has managed to win the day.

What do you think of Demon Slayer seemingly overtaking One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Demon Slayer, and One Piece!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”