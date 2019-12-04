Demon Slayer Manga Just Broke Another Sales Milestone

Another day has passed and with it came a new milestone for Demon Slayer. The manga has become one of the most popular to hit shelves in quite some time. This year, reports went live confirming Demon Slayer managed to beat out One Piece in total sales despite the latter having taken home the award for years now. And thanks to an all-new report, Demon Slayer just hit another huge milestone.

After all, Shueisha did confirm Demon Slayer has a total of 800,000 copies in circulation at the moment. And to make things better, this report comes less than a day after Jump Books said Demon Slayer hit a milestone with 700,000 circulating copies.

According to Twitter user WSJ_manga, Demon Slayer just hit a new point with its sales. It turns out the manga will hit 800,000 copies shortly which blows past the recent report confirming the manga’s 700,000 circulation. If this doesn’t show you how popular the manga is then little will. Demon Slayer has sold more than 100,000 volumes in under two days, so leet that be a lesson to any doubters out there.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Novels reach a total of 800.000 copies in circulation. It was announced to have reached 700.000 copies 2 days ago. https://t.co/Xf7Ez2azPF — Weekly Shounen Jump (@WSJ_manga) December 4, 2019

Of course, this figure does consider backlog sales including reprints. Digital sales are also accounted for, so that doesn’t mean there are strictly 800,000 print volumes in circulation. Still, this figure is plenty impressive, and fans know it will only skyrocket shortly. After all, Japan just saw the release of a new Demon Slayer volume, and readers have not been shy about putting the manga on their holiday wishlists.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”