Demon Slayer Has Sold More Manga in 2020 Than All of 2019

Demon Slayer is the series that can do it all. Last year, the popular manga got its first taste of global success thanks to its anime adaptation. The ufotable project wowed fans week after week, but things hit a stride midseason. Now, Demon Slayer has become one of anime’s biggest series, and its manga has reaped the rewards of such extreme popularity.

Recently, fans were able to track the success of Demon Slayer with some cold hard facts. Oricon released its weekly sales numbers for manga in Japan, and Twitter user WSJ_Manga was quick to interpret the announcement for the public.

As it turns out, these new numbers confirms Demon Slayer has sold more manga volumes in 2020 than all of 2019. Just, don’t get too impressed yet. We are just over two weeks into the new year, but manga’s fiscal reports turned a new leaf a little longer ago.

According to the report, Demon Slayer has sold more copies in the last eight weeks than it did in the rest of 2019. These dates all rely on manga’s fiscal calendar, so fans must note that start date was two months ago. But in that amount of time, Demon Slayer has already outsold its 2019 fiscal totals by over 800,000 copies.

The report confirms Demon Slayer has sold 12,887,297 copies in the last eight weeks alone. During the entirety of the 2019 year, the manga pushed 12,057,628 copies. Obviously, those totals are impressive, but it is crazy to see how much Demon Slayer and its backlog are selling this year. Clearly, a year can make a huge difference, and the Demon Slayer anime has proven how effective a good show can advertise manga to readers globally.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night … Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion .. Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”