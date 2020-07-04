Former Megadeth Guitarist Shreds Most Metal Demon Slayer Cover Yet

✖

Demon Slayer has become, arguably, the most popular anime franchise in the world in record time, with the series debuting last year, and one of the former guitarists of the heavy metal band Megadeth has given their rocking interpretation of the OP for the series that brought fans to the forefront of the demon slaying adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko. With the original OP created by the singer LiSA and continuing to shatter records since its release, there is definitely an audience that is looking for new ways to hear some of their favorite anime music.

In the 90s, Marty Friedman, the guitarist who shredded with this metal interpretation of the Demon Slayer opening, was a member of one of the most popular metal bands ever in Megadeth. Following his time with the band, Friedman moved to Japan and has appeared on many different television programs during his residency, clearly enjoying the anime series that were created by the country. With the first feature length film of the franchise, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, set to release in the not too distance future, perhaps there will be an opportunity for this distinct take on the opening theme to be released when the anime hits theaters.

Marty Friedman shared his unique take on the Demon Slayer OP, showing off his amazing talens with a guitar as he created a metal version of the song created by the Japanese artist, LiSA, that has continued to be a smash hit on the charts since debuting alongside the anime:

A second season for Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed for the anime's franchise, but we wouldn't be surprised if we get word around the eventual release of the upcoming feature length film. Mugen Train will follow Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu as they find themselves aboard a mysterious train that has them encountering new enemies, and perhaps new friends, as they continue their journey of eliminating demons from the world as well curing Nezuko's demonic affliction.

