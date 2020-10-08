Demon Slayer Theme Song Gets Special Cover from Korean Rap Group

While there were many reasons why Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen series in the world today, the theme song performed by singer LiSA titled "Gurenge" certainly helped propel the anime to new heights with its catchy tune and recently, a Korean Rap Group has put together an amazing cover! While a second season for Demon Slayer's anime has yet to be announced, it has a lot to live up to when it comes to the events that took place involving Tanjiro and Nezuko, but also with arguably one of the best anime theme songs in the market today!

The band responsible for this cover, N. Flying, released their first single in 2013, rocketing to stardom since this point by combining techno beats with some rocking guitar riffs and fast paced lyrics. While not quite at the same level as the likes of BTS, though who is at this point, they are able to show their talents well in this cover. Demon Slayer's Gurenge, performed by the musician LiSA, has shattered a number of records, having been downloaded over a million times, proving how many people are looking to rock out to the theme even when not watching the anime itself!

Funimation shared the latest cover from the band N. Flying via their Official Twitter Account, showing that Demon Slayer definitely has more than a few elements that helped the anime propel the franchise to heights as one of the most popular Shonen series released at present:

Demon Slayer is set to return with new adventures for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their demon slaying friends in the upcoming feature length film in Mugen Train, continuing the story of the franchise following the conclusion of the first season. Though the film has yet to receive a release date in North America, it will most likely drop in 2021 and give fans of the series in the West the opportunity to dive into this brand new adventure!

What do you think of this cover of Demon Slayer's record shattering OP in Gurenge? What is your favorite anime opening theme song to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!