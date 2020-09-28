Demon Slayer's Manga One-Shot Will Be Available Online

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has solidified its place amongst the manga greats. The series is one of the most popular supernatural titles out there, and its manga is still breaking records months after its end. In honor of its upcoming film, Demon Slayer will soon drop a special one-shot chapter dedicated to a beloved character, and a report promises the update will be made available online.

The report comes from WSJ_manga who informed fans about the Rengoku manga. It seems Demon Slayer's new chapter will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump in print and online. This means fans will be able to check out Rengoku's origin story on MANGA Plus, the online manga library that Shueisha launched a while back.

This update is a very reassuring one as fans were curious how they could read the manga. After all, this one-shot is being released in Japan to celebrate the premiere of the first Demon Slayer movie. The film is adapting the manga's Mugen Train arc, so Rengoku will be a major character. That is why the film's manga companion will tell the story of Rengoku's early days, so fans will get to see the hero train alongside his father.

If you want to catch up on more Demon Slayer, you can read the manga through Viz Media online. The anime's first season is available on sites like Crunchyroll and Hulu. You can check out the official synopsis of Demon Slayer below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

Will you be checking out this manga one-shot?