Demon Slayer Goes Full Barbie with New Doll Line

Demon Slayer is currently shattering records in Japan with its first feature-length film of Mugen Train, and with so many fans adamant about following the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps, it's definitely no surprise to see a vast amount of merchandise from the series released, but fans might be surprised to see "Barbie-like" dolls of the brother and sister team headed their way next year! Though the series itself is often a dark one that features both a large swath of human and demon casualties along the way, these dolls are looking to show the brighter side of the anime!

The story of Demon Slayer follows the young swordsman named Tanjiro, attempting to save his sister from the demonic blood that is running through her veins, along with freeing the world from the demonic scourge that is sweeping the countryside. With Nezuko exhibiting some serious demonic power, the sibling team meets fellow demon slayers along the way to assist them in their quest to eradicate the supernatural threats. Though the second season has yet to be confirmed by the studio responsible for the anime in Ufotable, we would imagine that based on the popularity of the franchise, it will only be a matter of time before we see our favorite demon slayers return!

Twitter Outlet Cinema Today shared the first look at the Demon Slayer dolls that will be arriving in May of next year, giving us unique new takes on the two main leads of the anime franchise created by mangaka Koyoharu Gotoge that has become so popular that it has even managed to beat out One Piece in overall manga sales:

While Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is already tearing up the charts by hitting theaters in Japan, North American fans are waiting to see when this first Shonen film will arrive in the West as the movie has been reported to arrive at some point next year in 2021!

What do you think of these Demon Slayer dolls? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps!