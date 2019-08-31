Demon Slayer Shares Fierce Nezuko Blu-ray Cover Art

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is steadily becoming one of the most hyped action shows of the year, and a large part of the fandom is squarely focused on Nezuko, Tanjiro’s sister who has since transformed into a demon. But unlike the other demonic transformations, Nezuko has been able to keep most of her old self in tact and has provided some of the most memorable moments in the anime thus far.

Radiating pure protect energy, the official Twitter account for the series revealed the cover art for the third volume’s release in Japan. Featuring a fierce but adorable looking Nezuko, fans will definitely want to keep an eye on this one.

This third volume of the series will be releasing in Japan on September 2th, and feature some extra goodies for fans to pour through. There’s also the two previously revealed Blu-ray covers too, featuring Tanjiro and the Water Pillar Tomioka. You can check them out below:

If you wanted to check the anime out for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release.

They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”