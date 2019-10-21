Demon Slayer Continues Chasing Down One Piece’s Sales

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been growing in popularity this year ever since the anime first debuted a few months ago, and the series is expanding its influence even more so after the successful first season came to an end. It turns out that the manga has been doing so well after the first season that the series is even starting to encroach on the king of sales, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. One Piece has been such a long running series with continuous landmarks in sales, so any series coming up on it is a huge deal.

After nearly taking the top spot in the first week of October, sales numbers of the second week have been just as good. While Demon Slayer has actually taken the top spot for the week, One Piece is still on top for the month. But even competing at this level is no easy feat. Here’s a breakdown crafted by @GovetaXV on Twitter:

Kimetsu No Yaiba has surpassed One Piece in the sale of their respective Manga Volumes in the Second Week of October. One Piece Manga Volume Sold – 393,495 Copies Kimetsu No Yaiba Manga Volume Sold – 469,811,

As @GovetaXV breaks it down, Demon Slayer has managed to surpass One Piece‘s sales of each of their respective manga volumes for October’s second week. One Piece has sold around 393,495 copies while Demon Slayer has sold around 469,811. While Demon Slayer has won the second week, One Piece still has the lead on the month overall with 1,645,944 copies sold to Demon Slayer’s 1,584,341 copies.

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba running since 2016, this is a pretty big deal and goes to show just how much of an impact the series’ anime adaptation had in Japan. Shortages for the manga even reportedly caused a panic and price spikes, and there’s no telling just how much more popular the series will get with projects such as a new feature film and stage play releasing in Japan pretty soon.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. The anime will also be returning with a new film adapting the Infinity Train arc next year.