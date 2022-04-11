Demon Slayer Stars Unload Behind-the-Scenes Info on Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may have wrapped season two already, but that doesn’t mean its fans have gone radio silent. In fact, the community is buzzing in light of season three, and many are taking the time to scour season two for anything they might have missed. And now, the show’s cast has come together to share some behind-the-scenes details about the show and its Entertainment District arc.

For those who don’t know, the main cast members of Demon Slayer gathered in person for Anime Japan not too long ago, and it was there attendees got to see the stars. This marks one of the group’s first live events since the COVID-19 pandemic got underway. So as a treat, the five actors did some live commentary for the Entertainment District arc.

Anime News Network did an in-depth write-up of the panel, and a few bits of special info came to light during the event. It was there Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro) and Akari Kito (Nezuko) admitted they were very intimidated watching Daki’s voice actor at work. Miyuki Sawashiro was brought in to voice the demon, and their performance was a lot to watch play out. And as Katsuyuki Konishi (Tengen) added, the actor behind Gyutaro was just as striking. Ryota Osaka gave his all to the Upper Moon, and his performance worked beautifully with the one given by Sawashiro.

The main cast went on tosay they were able to see some animation clips early during the recording. In fact, Konishi got a preview of Tengen’s throw down with Gyutaro ahead of time, and it was gorgeous even at that stage. “The art was nearly complete-still in black and white and a bit rough-and looked amazing. You could use it as is, but when it was completed it was even better,” he shared.

And to end the panel, the cast came together to speak about season two and its focus on family. Kito was the first to discuss how Tanjiro and Nezuko’s bond compares to the one shared by Gyutaro and Dabi. The actress said she cannot bring herself to blame the demonic siblings for their path as they aligned with evil to save one another. And now, our heroes need to continue their journey to avenge the Upper Moons and all those who have been hurt by Muzan.

What do you think of Demon Slayer‘s newest season? Which of its arcs do you like the best…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.