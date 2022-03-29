Demon Slayer Sets Gyutaro’s Voice Actor for the English Dub

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially set the voice actor for Gyutaro in the English dub for the second season! The second season of the anime might have ended its run in Japan earlier this year, but fans are getting to make their way through the Entertainment District arc in a whole new way with new episodes of the English dubbed release. The series has been making its way to its main fight for the final episodes of the arc, and the next episode was getting ready to fully introduce the next major opponent for the final moments of the arc.

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc will soon be launching Episode 7 of the English dub, and as fans of the original run know, this is where the major turn happens and the action doesn’t stop until the end. Much of this is kicked off by the full introduction of the Upper Six demon Gyutaro, and the official Twitter account for the series has announced that Brandon McInnis (Gen Asagiri in Dr. Stone, Sir Nighteye in My Hero Academia, Finral in Black Clover) will officially be providing the voice for the villain for the series. Check out the official announcement below:

#NEWS Introducing the English voice of Gyutaro (Upper Six) in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – Brandon McInnis (@BranMci)! ✨ pic.twitter.com/QoYR3dQYOO — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) March 29, 2022

The Entertainment District arc of the series was one of the best received by anime fans thus far as it not only provided some of the strongest opponents to Tanjiro Kamado and the others, but also led to the flashiest fights in the anime yet. With the English dub finally getting to this major turning point with Gyutaro’s full debut in the anime, it’s about to kick off and never let up until it finally comes to an end. But thankfully, it’s not the end of the anime as all as there are already plans in place for it to continue.

Following the end of the second season in Japan, Demon Slayer confirmed that it will be returning for a third season. Taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, this new slate of episodes has yet to be given a concrete release window or date but will be bringing in even more of the Hashira line up to the fight just as fans have already seen with Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui in the episodes so far.

What do you think? Are you liking the English dubbed release for the Entertainment District arc so far? How are you feeling about its choice for Gyutaro? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!