Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode Order Surfaces Online

The episode order for Demon Slayer’s second season has surfaced online! After stunning fans with both its debut season and feature film taking on the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally returned for the full second season of the anime. The first episode of this new slate has made its premiere, and fans are now gearing up for a new taken on the Mugen Train arc specifically crafted for the TV anime. But there’s been a question as to how long this new season will be sticking around for.

It was previously confirmed that Demon Slayer’s new season would be broadcast through the Fall 2021 anime schedule and into next year’s Winter 2022 schedule beginning in January, so fans had assumed this had meant the series would be running for two cours of episodes. Meaning that it could be 24 or even 26 episodes like the first season. But an episode order surfacing online for this new season marks it as considerably less as it’s currently being reportedly listed with 18 episodes in total.

https://twitter.com/AIR_News01/status/1447236127887282176?s=20

As spotted by @ManganiMY on Twitter, Demon Slayer‘s second season is currently being listed on iQIYI International with 18 episodes. Fans had hoped this meant that the Entertainment District arc would be 18 episodes on top of the seven episode Mugen Train arc, but this listing seems to mean that it’s going to be 18 total overall (which would mean 11 episodes for the Entertainment District arc beginning in December). This episode order for the new season has yet to be officially confirmed, but fans hoping for a long run for the brand new Entertainment District arc might want to brace themselves just in case.

18 episodes would make sense for the workload, however, if you consider that the team at ufotable has been working on the series pretty much constantly since that first season. This not only includes the work done on the feature film, but re-editing the film and adding new material for the TV version of the story all the while also preparing for a full second season of the anime just a year after the release of the movie. Considering there’s still the high level of quality in the first episode that fans have come to expect, this episode order could mean a more quality anime overall.

But what do you think? Would 18 episodes be enough for Demon Slayer's new season? Are you hoping for more instead?