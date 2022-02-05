Demon Slayer Season 2 Teases Tanjiro’s Comeback in Post-Credits Scene

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is teasing Tanjiro Kamado’s big comeback with the post-credits scene with the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime is fast approaching its end, and that also means that the fight against the Upper Six siblings Daki and Gyutaro will be ending soon as well. That all still seems so far away, however, as the newest episode of the series challenged Tanjiro and the others more than ever before as the demons are only getting stronger as the fight rolls on. This left them at one of the worst cliffhangers in the season yet.

The newest episode of the series started off strong for Tanjiro and the others as they were able to work out a new plan to use against Daki, and while that was successful it was soon revealed that Gyutaro is a much bigger threat than they thought. This led to the final moments leaving everyone in a confusing place with Tanjiro being the only one who could feasibly survive. This led to the post-credits scene of the newest episode, which offers the bleakest look at the series yet but teases Tanjiro’s resolve to fight back. You can check it out below from the series’ official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1489962014927695876?s=20&t=9QHVGZs43EZG3LpO7fe4aw

Episode 9 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc leaves Tanjiro and the others on one of their toughest cliffhangers yet as Inosuke is stabbed through the chest, Zenitsu is caught in a falling building, and Tengen has been left bloodied and beaten. Tanjiro was the only one left alive as the episode came to an end, and that’s even left in question as he’s hurtling towards the ground. But then the post-credits scene, while bleak, offers a glimpse of hope as Tanjiro has yet to truly give up.

It begins with Tanjiro and the others in their big team up, but Tanjiro soon finds himself alone with no one else responding to his calls. At the same time while no one is around to help him, and he’s getting worried over the fact that they might not win, he still refuses to give up and even angrily vows to fight once more as the post-credits introduces the title for the next episode, “Never Give Up!”

But what do you think? How did you like Demon Slayer’s most recent episode? How are you liking the second season of the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!