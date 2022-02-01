Anime

Demon Slayer Stuns Fans With Some Deadly Hero Injuries

Demon Slayers latest anime episode has left fans feeling stunned, shocked, appalled, and all kinds of anxious following some deadly hero injuries. Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc has reached its epic climax, as Tanjiro and his latest Hashira mentor, Lord Tengen Uzui, try to take out Upper Rank Six demon Gyutaro, and his sister Daki. However, Demon Slayer episode 42 pulled a major sick twist on fans, but having Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers snatch brutal defeat out of the jaws of sweet victory. 

After Gyutaro turned the tables, the end of the episode left Demon Slayer fan-favorites Tengen and Inosuke both down with what look like fatal injuries – and fan cannot handle it! 

WTF JUST HAPPENED!?

Demon Slayer fans are still just trying to process what their eyeballs saw in episode 42. We can’t wrap our heads around it, either. It was all good for a second there… 

DAMAGED

The level of emotional damage this Demon Slayer anime is causing is too real. 

They Attacked My Sis!

This tragic moment from a real-life protest is now a powerful meme for Demon Slayer fans currently going through it. 

Will They Die?!

The question that every single Demon Slayer anime fans is now asking. 

Even Manga Readers Freaking Out

coming, but seeing Inosuke and Tengen get fucked up by Gyutaro still hit me like a truck

The Darkest Hour of the whole arc….#DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason2 #Tengen #Inosuke #Gyutaro #UpperMoonSix pic.twitter.com/ChHB0yeL7p

— Brandon Rafol (@BrandonRafol) January 30, 2022

Even the vaunted words “I read the manga” aren’t saving Demon Slayer fans from emotional onslaught, right now. 

Bring Nezuko Back YOU COWARDS!

Demon Slayer needs its demonic Best Girl to clean up this current mess!

Don’t Leave Us Like This!!!!

Sometimes, an anime cliffhanger ending is simply an act of cruelty. This is one of those times. 

PTDSSD

For real, going to be a long week until that Demon Slayer Season 2 finale episode drops. A long, anxious, shaky, stressed, sleepless week. 

Demon Slayer is streaming new episodes on Funimation and Hulu. 

