New Demon Slayer Opening Teases Nezuko’s Big Moment

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is teasing Nezuko’s big moment in the Entertainment District arc with the newest opening for Season 2! The second season of the much anticipated anime got off to a rougher start than fans were hoping for as it spent the first seven weeks of its run reliving through the events of the Mugen Train arc first seen in the feature film released last year. The newest episode finally changed that as it kicked off the first new adapted material in quite some time, and is finally moving Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their next major mission.

While much of what is on the way is a mystery still for many new anime fans, there are some pretty big teases in the new opening theme sequence for the Entertainment District arc. Not only is there the first look at the huge new demon fight coming Tanjiro’s way (along with the tease of a brand new villain that has yet to be officially revealed either in the anime or the series’ promotional materials leading into these new episodes), but one brief moment in the new opening shares a mysterious look at Nezuko as some vines begin to form around her. This is huge.

The new opening for Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc showcases a very stylized look at not only what Tanjiro and the others will be up to as they begin this new mission in such a dramatically different area than seen in the first season, but share the first looks at much of the new faces fans will be meeting over the course of it. But the juiciest tease is with Nezuko as while she doesn’t have a huge role in the fights seen in this opening, it’s clear that something is happening to her while the demonic threats grow in strength.

Without giving too much away, this is a huge tease for Nezuko’s big moment during the fights. Much like Nezuko had discovered her fiery blood powers during the first season of the series, she’ll be unlocking a whole new kind of power during a moment of even more duress than seen in the first season. It’s a huge power up that comes with some dramatic changes for the character, and those vines actually play an important part in the end result.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Nezuko’s big moment in the Entertainment District arc? What did you think of the first episode for this new Demon Slayer arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!