Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Doma’s Season 3 Return

Demon Slayer Season Two has come to an end, but the studio behind the anime adaptation wasted little time following the season finale in confirming that a third season was currently in the works which would follow the Swordsmith Village Arc. While new heroes are set to be introduced, so to are new villains, with one Cosplayer giving us a peek at the new look for the recently introduced demon known as Doma.

Gyutaro and Daki, the demonic siblings of Demon Slayer’s second season, were strong enough in their own right to give Tanjiro, Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira, and their allies the fight of their lives, nearly killing all the swordsmen in a battle that tore apart the Entertainment District. Though the demon pair was decapitated in the penultimate installment of season two, viewers were able to see their change into the demons that they are today, with the top-tier demon coming into their lives following an unfortunate run-in with a samurai. Offering the siblings a new chance at life as demons, Doma himself is a top-tier demon that is far stronger than the siblings, as viewers will see in season three.

Instagram Cosplayer Doll With A Gun shared this upcoming look for Doma in the third season of Demon Slayer, which sees the top-tier demon sporting a look that makes him look far more religious than how viewers had seen him during the final episode of both the second season and the Entertainment District Arc:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZpWHLeL00r/

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the third season of Demon Slayer, if it follows the events of the manga, will see a meeting of the top-tier demons under the command of Muzan uniting in one place, giving viewers an idea of the terrifying challenges that are coming at Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko in the future of the series. With the next arc of the series slated to be the “Swordsmith Village Arc,” expect some major developments to take place in season three.

