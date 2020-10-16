Demon Slayer Wins (Another) Major Manga Award

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has won yet another major manga award! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series might have come to an end last year, but the franchise has been rolling full steam ahead thanks to the massive success of the anime's debut season. The TV anime's popularity and recording breaking box office run for its debut feature film, Mugen Train, has led to all kinds of success for the original manga as sales of the series has boomed worldwide. The series has broken record and won several awards, and now another has been added to its mountain of accolades.

The Japan Cartoonists Association (as reported by Anime News Network) announced the winners of the 50th Japan Cartoonists Association Awards (which has been held annually since 1972) has awarded Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with the grand prize in the Comic division. This has awarded series creator Koyoharu Gotouge with a gold plaque, medal, and about $4,500 USD in prize money. Now that's another feather in the cap for this series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The original manga series might have come to an end, but the franchise will be living on through anime with the upcoming second season of the series slated to debut this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule. The second season of the series will be adapting the Entertainment District arc of Gotouge's manga, and has thankfully already been confirmed to stream with Funimation outside of Japan when it finally releases.

This new arc will pick up immediately from the events of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train and will task Tanjiro Kamado and the others with even tougher challenges than ever before. Thankfully they'll also get a powerful new ally with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Azui. If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba before the second season hits there are easy ways to do so.

You can find both the first full anime season and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train now streaming on Funimation with both Japanese and English dubbed audio (You can actually check out our full review of the film here if you'd like). If you wanted to read the original manga instead to see why it's winning so many awards, you can find Koyoharu Gotouge's full series now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

How do you feel about Demon Slayer winning yet another major award for its manga? Are you excited to see what's coming from the second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN