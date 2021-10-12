Demon Slayer Introduces Speedy New Demon Threat





Demon Slayer’s first season introduced fans to several terrifying threats that Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps had to cut their way through not only to free the world of the supernatural beings but also learn how to heal Tanjiro’s sister Nezuko demonic affliction that plagues her to this day. With the season two premiere of the season, the latest installment not only introduces Rengoku back into the series, but it also gives us a look at a new villain that has lived up to the name of a “speed demon,”

While viewers of the season two premiere weren’t privy to the background of this new threat, they were able to see just how much of a threat the speed demon was in terrorizing a town of innocent villagers. With the Slasher cutting through several victims which left the town in shambles, Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, and his assistant are tasked with bringing down the demon. Unfortunately for Rengoku, the demon was quick on his feet, instantly taking a hostage when he was discovered in the train yard that was responsible for the creation of the Mugen Train.

Luckily for the town, the Flame Hashira proved not only that his fire burns hot while wielding his sword, but his training has allowed him to be just as fast, if not faster, than the speed demon. Managing to save the family that supplied him with bento boxes, Rengoku frees the town of the speeding demon’s influence, lobbing off its head but noting that the speedster is but a minor bump in the road before he encounters the major threat aboard the Mugen Train.

This premiere episode was able to give us a unique story that bridges the gap between seasons one and two, offering us a brand new adventure that not only dove into this new threat but also further explored the character of Rengoku and how he was able to relate to the people that he helped protect. The next handful of episodes of Demon Slayer’s second season will be focusing on the events that took place during the Mugen Train film, with the Entertainment District Arc set to arrive in the anime series this December.

What did you think of this new speedy demon in the lore of Demon Slayer?