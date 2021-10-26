Demon Slayer Breaks Hearts With Surprise Nezuko Reunion





Demon Slayer’s second season is currently retelling the story of the Mugen Train, the tale that filled the first movie of the Shonen franchise and became the most profitable anime film of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. With the latest episode, we dive further into the dreams of Tanjiro and his friends who have hopped aboard the demon laden runaway locomotive, and we see the Shonen protagonist experience a tragic reunion as he reunites with his family, along with a surprise guest who has seemingly lived a very different life from the one fans know.

The power of the demon Enmu is a fiendish one, in which it creates a perfect world for his targets by placing them into a deep slumber. With Enmu employing a bevy of children to invade the dreams of his victims, the followers of the demon are seeking to gain their own perfect dreams by killing Tanjiro and company. Needless to say, it’s a tragic situation for all parties involved, especially with the latest episode showing what the Shonen protagonist must sacrifice in order to return to the real world.

In his perfect dream, Tanjiro imagines that his family was never killed by the head of the demons and in turn, Nezuko was never transformed into a demon herself, giving viewers a new opportunity to see the human side of the character that spends the majority of her time in a box. Unfortunately, the Shonen protagonist realizes that he must escape the dream through drastic measures, aka ending his own life in the dream in order to return to the real world.

Tanjiro’s dreams weren’t the only place that we saw Nezuko, as Zenitsu had a dream in which he wandered happily through fields with his crush and Inosuke makes the young girl a part of his adoring entourage. Needless to say, the Mugen Train truly earned its place as one of the biggest arcs of the series and the anime series is aiming to hit all the major moments that changed the world of Tanjiro and his friends forever.

What did you think of this heart-wrenching reunion in the second season of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.