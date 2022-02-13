Demon Slayer Season 2 Has Taken Over Social Media with Its Finale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken fans on a journey this past season. If you have kept up with the show, you will know season two pitted our heroes against villains they never dreamt of facing. From Akaza to Gyutaro and beyond, Tanjiro is stronger for the feuds, and fans are still reeling from his latest fight. And after tuning into the season finale, well – it seems the fandom is taking over the Internet with their reactions.

You only have to hit up Twitter or Reddit to see what’s happening. Even Tumblr is being inundated with fans in the wake of season two ending. The finale met expectations as Tanjiro and Nezuko helped bring down two Upper Moons, and Tengen’s story was also given a nice wrap. There were also some surprise introductions along the way, so all in all, things couldn’t have gone better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans are geeking out about season two, and they’re saying its finale is one of the show’s best episodes to date. Now, we have season three to look forward to whenever it may come. Demon Slayer has confirmed the TV series is already working on a new season that will bring the Swordsmith Village arc to life. And if that isn’t enough to get fans hyped, what is?

What do you think about Demon Slayer‘s season two finale? Do you feel the season lived up to its expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Worth the Wait

insane ending to the Entertainment Arc, what can i say the whole arc was a BIG W, The story line, character developments, Animation. Man was it worth waiting 11 weeks in a row for new episodes to come out 🔥#DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason2 #knytwt pic.twitter.com/PkqFOFNOdW — Zenitsu⚡️ (@KnighttSways) February 13, 2022

Let’s Do It

An amazing send off for the final episode! CAN'T WAIT FOR SEASON 3 #DemonSlayerSeason3 #DemonSlayerSeason2 pic.twitter.com/dBI6qQOAVg — Spirit 🗝️ (@anigates) February 13, 2022

Speechless

https://twitter.com/Kingbroly2/status/1492901238974955522?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

On To the Next

Final episode was so good 😭🔥My second favourite episode of RLD arc. This season was peak shonen! Swordsmith Village arc is confirmed too let's fcking gooooo!!! Demon Slayer fans are always winning. #DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason2 #KimetsuNoYaiba #鬼滅最終回 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/3EUQUsMHY6 — ꫝꪹƙ 🩸 (@HRK_KNY) February 13, 2022

Can’t Fix Perfection

A Big Thanks

What a nice and warm ending from Demon slayer, thank you for giving us some of the best seasons of new-gen anime ever. #DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason2 pic.twitter.com/nVwVPu2Wyx — Lord Vinsmoke (@normalguy201) February 13, 2022

Up and Down

There You Have It