Demon Slayer Season 2 Finale Debuts Nezuko’s Newest Power

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared a new power Nezuko Kamado has in her disposal with the final episode of the second season! The Entertainment District arc came to an end with the newest episode, and it was just in time as the fight against the Upper Six siblings thus far had left Tanjiro and the others completely decimated in all sorts of ways. While the previous episode had teased that they were finally able to defeat the demonic duo, Tanjiro and the others were still very much in danger due to all of the poison damage they had taken from Gyutaro over the course of the fight.

The final episode had revealed that Tanjiro and the others thankfully were able to survive Gyutaro’s final assault seen in the penultimate episode thanks to Nezuko’s interference. But as the fallout continued, Tanjiro had soon discovered that Nezuko had a new use of her Blood Art flames following the fight. She was able to use that power to burn through all of the leftover demonic poison and thus had saved all of them from dying as a result.

The Entertainment District Arc had seen Nezuko quickly grow in power and fierceness thanks to how much she was forced to stand up to Daki’s strength, and while that short burst of power was an already impressive showing, this is probably the best indication of her growth yet. We have seen Nezuko’s flames being used against the demons so far as a sort of counter that gave Tanjiro the edge when he really needed. We’ve seen it burn through Rui’s threads, and help Tanjiro break out of Enmu’s sleeping spell. With this confirmation of her ability to burn away Gyutaro’s poison, it’s now clear that these flames are something we really need to keep an eye on.

There are still all sorts of questions about the growing extent of Nezuko’s power as we had seen it in action in the Entertainment District Arc, and now that a third season has been confirmed, it seems we will soon get even more opportunities to see all of it in action. But what do you think? How do you feel about the way Nezuko has been able to use her fiery abilities in the second season? How did you feel about Season 2’s final episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!