Demon Slayer Synopsis Teases a New Hashira’s Debut

Demon Slayer is pushing forward with its new arc this weekend, and fans are understandably excited for the launch. At last, the anime is tackling all-new ground with the Entertainment District arc, and that means new characters are on the horizon. So thanks to the show’s latest synopsis, we know when our next Hashira is going to be introduced.

The update went live on social media today when a synopsis for Demon Slayer‘s new arc went live. The blurb gives a vague outline of episode two, and it turns out fans will meet Tengen Uzui not long after the Entertainment District arc kicks off. You can read the synopsis down below:

“After the Mugen Train mission, Tanjiro and the others go back to the Butterfly Mansion. Their wounds are healed and now they’re able to go on missions again. That’s when a kidnapper suddenly appears, and his true identity is… the Hashira Tengen Uzui?”

As you can see, this Demon Slayer episode will track Tanjiro and his crew as they rest up from the Mugen Train arc. There will be lots of fallout from the adventure, and Inosuke is not one to take downtime well. It won’t be long before the gang is on the road once more, and when they get going, the group will run into a new Hashira.

This meaty synopsis will keep our heroes busy when its episode debuts on December 12, that is for sure. The only issue is that the arc’s debut might not slower than expected. Some might have wanted this all to happen in a single episode, but the Demon Slayer premiere is seemingly taking its time to flesh stuff out. So if you are desperate to check in on Tengen Uzui, well – you will need to be a bit more patient.

What do you make of this new synopsis? Are you hyped about this new Demon Slayer arc?