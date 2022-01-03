Witness Demon Slayer’s Best Battle Firsthand with This Wild VR Clip

Though it can be a curse, technology has become a blessing to billions around the world. For those in entertainment and the arts, technology has made it easier to not only create content but share it with others. This accessibility has revolutionized online fandoms, and for anime fans, they’ve seen their communities explode in growth as such. There are some seriously talented creators online who stan anime, and now, one of them has honored Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by bringing Rengoku’s best fight to life in VR.

Just, without all of the pain and suffering. As much as we wish we could be Rengoku, few would want to experience the trials he went through against Akaza, but this new clip gives Demon Slayer fans an idea of how the battle happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Youtube, the fan comickey got fans buzzing when they uploaded their pet project. The netizen posted a clip they made using Blender that gives a new take on Rengoku vs Akaza. The 3D scene brings the battle to life with lots of modeling, and it allows viewers with VR headsets to experience the thing in the first person.

As you can see above, the Demon Slayer clip itself is fast-paced as Rengoku and Akaza fight head-on. The hashira is shown throwing out flame techniques while Akaza comes back with brutal hand-to-hand combat. Despite its home-brew status, this recreation is impressive to say the least, and fans are now wondering which other anime showdowns need to be recreated in VR.

After all, the shonen genre does have lots of battles to choose from. It goes without saying that Naruto vs Sasuke would be a must-have for fans, and there are others beyond the rivals. Any number of battles from One Piece or Bleach would be sickening in VR. So now that Demon Slayer has broken the mold, it’s time the fandom gets cracking on some new POV projects.

What do you think of this VR makeover? Which other Demon Slayer fights need this kind of treatment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.