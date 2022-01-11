Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia Somehow Fulfilled One Fan’s Prediction From Years Ago

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest shonen series out there, and it is far from the only hit on air these days. Other heavyweights like My Hero Academia are far from over, so of course, there are those that will pit the pair together. This has been going on since 2019, and now, one fan’s prediction about the two shows is going viral thanks to its prophetic take.

The note in question is pretty dated as it was posted on Twitter in 2019. It comes from PS360HD2 in the wake of Demon Slayer‘s debut, and they had the following the share back then: “Bro Demon Slayer is about to take over these next few years, My Hero Academia is only gonna get progressively worse these next few arcs in the Anime, While Kimetsu literally from arc to Arc just raises the stakes and gets progressively more fire.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PS360HD2/status/1172218838559145985?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can imagine, this take was rather hot given how huge My Hero Academia was in 2019. The series is still a monster in terms of ratings, but fans did expect it to get better as time went on. However, a mixture of things has laid My Hero Academia low. The show’s fifth season failed to impress with its mix-match arcs, and Studio Bones was critiqued for its animation. Fans are now feeling nervous about season six in light of this slip, so this fan’s tweet is reading too close to home.

And of course, their prediction about Demon Slayer came true and then some. The anime was a hit during its first season, but its reputation has since skyrocketed. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most lucrative IPs to come from Japan in the last decade, and its first movie is now the highest-grossing anime feature worldwide. Season two is carrying its banner high with little to no fumbles. So if Twitter wants to make a prediction about anime’s state in 2025, fans better get to tweeting.

What do you think about this wild prediction from way back when? Do you each piece of this prophecy came to pass or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.