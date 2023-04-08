Here's Exactly When Demon Slayer Season 3 Comes Out

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 is gearing up for its imminent return as one of the most highly anticipated new anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has announced exactly when Demon Slayer Season 3 will be coming out for fans outside of Japan! This Spring has a ton of new anime fans have already started to check out, but there are some of the highest profile returns of the year this season too. Demon Slayer Season 3 is tackling the Swordsmith Village Arc with its new episodes, and fans who weren't able to check out the movie earlier this year have been waiting patiently.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is setting up to premiere on Sunday, April 9th in Japan and Crunchyroll has now narrowed down that release date even further with an updated time for its subtitled release for fans in other territories. Demon Slayer Season 3 will premiere its hour long first episode on Sunday, April 9th between the times of 10:45-11:30 a.m. PT with subtitles in English, Spanish, Castilian, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian and Hindi for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India.

(Photo: ufotable)

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be kicking off its new episodes with Crunchyroll starting tomorrow from the time of this writing, and Crunchyroll will be releasing each of the new episodes as they air outside of Japan for the rest of the season. Featuring all new fights for Tanjiro Kamado and the others, fights for prominent allies we'll see in action for the first time, and some big reveals, there's a lot to be excited for in Demon Slayer Season 3.

As for what we can expect to see in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, Crunchyroll teases Demon Slayer Season 3 as such, "And the story makes its way to a new location ─ Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

