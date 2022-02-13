Demon Slayer Season 2 Finale Introduces Douma

When you think of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, you no doubt think of its heroes. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the gang are all favorites for a reason, but their powers wouldn’t be as beloved if villains weren’t around to push their limits. The Upper Moons have become unlikely favorites as such, and now, season two introduced another such demon in its big finale.

So, you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Demon Slayer season two below:

Today, Demon Slayer set out with its latest finale, and season two closed with a bang thanks to the team at ufotable. The studio finished its take on Tengen’s big arc and wrapped up its conflict with Gyutaro and Daki. Of course, some teases were introduced at the end to hype audiences for season three, and that is why one of the cliffhangers introduced Douma.

If you have read the Demon Slayer manga, you will know this character’s name well. Douma may be new to the anime, but the demon is apart of the Upper Moons, and it is ranked as its second top warrior. The blood-splattered demon makes his introduction in the most horrifying way this season, and his few lines confirmed two things.

The first? Well, it is that Douma is absolutely terrifying. And the second thing is his voice actor. Douma is being voiced by Mamoru Miyano, so all is right with the world.

If you do not know the actor’s name by heart, you will most definitely know his voice. The voice actor is prolific within the anime industry and is best known for voicing Light in Death Note. The actor also voices Tamaki from Ouran High School Host Club, Rintaro in Steins;Gate, Chrollo in Hunter x Hunter, Tsukiyama in Tokyo Ghoul, and more. Miyano’s previous gigs make him a perfect choice to voice Douma, so fans are geeking out about the casting. And now, their wait for season three has become unbearable.

What do you think about this big casting? Do you believe Mamoru Miyano was the best choice to voice the demon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.