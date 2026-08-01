The Promised Neverland Returns With New Look Ahead of Summer Revival

The Promised Neverland is readying for a major comeback to help commemorate the 10th anniversary of its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the creators behind it all have dropped a cool new look ahead of its revival. Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s original manga first hit Shonen Jump back in 2016, and unfortunately it ended its run at a much more controversial place than when it first began. It didn’t help matters that it got an unfortunate anime adaptation that skipped over so much of the original story.

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The Promised Neverland might not have had much luck when it came to the anime adaptation, it’s a different case for the manga as it still has a ton of fans after all this time. In fact as it celebrates its 10th anniversary, the manga has kicked off a slate of new projects for this future. This includes a brand new piece of art from artist Posuka Demizu, and that showcases a new look at its main trio of Emma, Norman, and Ray after all this time. Check it out below.

The Promised Neverland Returns for New Revival This Summer

Courtesy of Shueisha

The Promised Neverland has just started its comeback for the 10th anniversary, and there are all sorts of new projects planned for the franchise. This includes a special musical making its way through Japan later this year, and even had a special casting process through the region for its three leads. That’s far from everything as the manga is coming back for a new chapter to help celebrate this milestone as well, and is planning to hit Shonen Jump sometime later this Summer as a big reunion with all of the fan favorites.

Original The Promised Neverland creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu have been confirmed to return to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for a new spinoff story as part of the 10th anniversary celebration, but unfortunately no details about what to expect from the franchise’s return have yet to be confirmed as of this time. The first look at this new spinoff story revealed an older look at some of the other characters as teased by the end of the original series, so it could end up being a continuation of that story as a cool epilogue for it.

What Happened With The Promised Neverland?

Courtesy of Shueisha

The Promised Neverland is one of the most notable Shonen Jump franchises released in the 2010s, but unfortunately it’s had a much worse reputation than it actually deserved. Because while the manga ended up having a lot of moments that fans wanted to see in action, the anime unfortunately didn’t follow through to adapting any of those stories. It skipped over an entire slate of arcs in the second season and quickly wrapped up the entire story by the end of those second season episodes.

It gave those who just watched the anime for those who never looked into the manga, and The Promised Neverland was left to stay within a confused space among fans. The legacy of its original Shonen Jump ending was tainted for the long run, and unfortunately the anime did such a poor job that it’s always going to impact how people remember it among other endings of the same era. Let’s hope this revival does some work to remedy that.